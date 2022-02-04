news, local-news,

Police are concerned for the welfare of a George Town man who has been reported as a missing person by family and friends. Anthony Vere Goodyer, 46, was last seen leaving a residence in Riverleads Drive, George Town, about 5.30pm on February 3. Police do not believe Mr Goodyer had access to a vehicle. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail Mr Goodyer has been described as 172 centimetres tall, slim with black hair and olive skin. He was last seen wearing black track pants, a blue checked flannel top, and tanned work boots. Police would like anyone who has information in relation to the whereabouts of Mr Goodyer to contact 6702 3900.

