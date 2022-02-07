sport, cricket,

The TCL is set to honour its most loyal servants by implementing a hall of fame. The league is calling upon clubs and individuals to nominate worthy players or officials, with an experienced sub-committee set to pick the names. "This is something most community, national and international sporting organisations have so it makes sense for Tasmania's largest cricket league to have some form of honour for playing and administration servants," TCL president Corey Martin said. "The TCL is lucky to have many great players and administrators worthy of recognition, so it is going to be a competitive process with only 10 to be inducted at this year's presentation dinner on April 9 and only a maximum of two every year after that - if there are people worthy of induction." Beaconsfield 600-plus gamer Colin McKay, previous presidents Darrell Whyte and Denis Hume and Hadspen life member and former TCL treasurer Steve Neville make up the sub-committee. "The sub-committee we have formed is full of knowledge and I'm sure they will have many heated discussions around the table when considering nominations, which can be emailed through by individuals or clubs," Martin added. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Clubs will be able to nominate two people whose services they feel are worthy of recognition from since the TCL was formed in 1978-79. It is expected that nominees will have served at least 10 years with their club or clubs and have potentially played at least 300 games. Other factors that may be considered are the person's administrative service, statistics, on-field conduct, off-field demeanour or their umpiring history. Hall of fame nominations can be emailed to tclcricket2020@gmail.com before February 19.

