Free decoration workshops are being held at the Launceston Police & Community Youth Club, in preparation for its inaugural Pride Ball, set to be held in March. The mission of PCYC is to get young people active in life, develop their skills, character and leadership, and prevent and reduce crime by and against young people. Launceston PCYC are working with Cornerstone Youth Health and Working it Out to plan and host the ball. Club manager Bec Reedman said the PCYC were reaching out to community members to donate recycled items such as card, bottles, old Christmas lights, paint, glue, tinsel, white sheets, and other decorations that they may not want anymore. "We are hosting decoration workshops to allow young people and others to help make decorations for our Planet Queer Pride Ball, and we're hoping to make giant toadstools, star sheets, mystical forests, oversize frogs, or anything our youth want on the night," she said. "It will be a magical, mystical land where our LGBTIQA+ youth can be who they want to be." Ms Reedman said the event itself would increase participation and awareness about PCYC as a safe place for young people that identify as LGBTQIA+. "It's for youth between the ages of 12 to 18," she said. "The night's entertainment will include drag queens, musicians, and DJs. We came up with the idea because we didn't think we had a true representation of LGBTIQ+ youth attending the club, so we wanted to have a big inclusive, focused event for them, so that PCYC could be seen as a safe and supportive place, which we hope will increase the community's participation in other aspects of what we do. Ms Reedman said PCYC had about 1500 members, and didn't specifically ask whether any of them were part of the LGBTIQ+ community, however, she became aware anecdotally that a small percentage were, and believed they had possibly not felt comfortable confiding in any staff at the club, meaning they potentially didn't view it as a safe space. The workshops are free for all LGBTIQ+ youth, as well as their "allies", and will run 1pm to 4pm every Saturday up until the ball on March 19. Pride Ball Committee member Tiffany Mole said the workshops would allow young people to engage and participate in making the event feel like their own.

