news, local-news,

Population growth, a boom in employment in healthcare and social assistance and increased development within Launceston are some of the key features of the City of Launceston's State of the City report. The State of the City report examined local, state and federal government data to understand trends in Launceston across a range of sectors. The council examined Launceston-specific data relating to population, employment, transport, digital inclusion, education, sport, recreation, culture, the arts, and development. Using the Regional Movers Index, Launceston was ranked fourth among regional cities nationally, with a 34 per cent increase in regional migration from capital cities. Jobs within the healthcare and social assistance rose, with an extra 656 full-time positions, while jobs within the science and technology, construction and education sectors also experienced a boom. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals The car remained the most popular form of transport, with 89 per cent of commuters to Launceston preferring to drive. The council approved 771 planning applications worth a total of $383 million. The report listed several challenges for the municipality, including the unemployment rates, a lack of indoor sports facilities, poor air-quality levels and high levels of disadvantage in some suburbs. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the report provided an important snapshot to the council. READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years "The State of the City report is part of the City of Launceston's Four Year Delivery Plan and contains a range of relevant and interesting data which allow us to track how our city is developing," Cr van Zetten said. "It pulls together information across a variety of sectors to give us a snapshot in time. The report will help the council prioritise initiatives in the future and aid in strategic decision making for the municipality." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/dfce9f17-d85d-46ca-9cfb-d5e5fafb863e.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg