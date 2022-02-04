news, local-news,

Tasmania experienced a warm January, with some parts of the state reaching record average temperatures. Nights were the warmest on record during the month, and days were the third warmest on record for the state. The mean maximum temperature for Tasmania was 2.71 degrees above average, and the mean minimum temperature was 2.32 degrees above average - the warmest on record. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail Some parts of the state had their highest January mean daily maximum and daily minimum temperatures on record. Though monthly rainfall was above average in the North-East of the state, it was below average in the West, and January rainfall was 13 per cent below average for the state overall. There was heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the state towards the end of January, and several sites experienced their highest January rainfall on record. Drier than average conditions otherwise meant the state experienced fires later on in the month, such as the fire in Tullah that put the community on high alert. Humidity was above average during January, with vapour pressure above average.

