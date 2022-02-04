news, local-news,

The Ashley Youth Detention Centre has been assessed by the Justice Department as a suitable site for the new proposed Northern prison. Corrections Minister Elise Archer on Friday said an initial evaluation by the department indicated the site was well-suited for a modern, fit-for-purpose correctional facility. She said no decision had been made at this stage as the government needed to engage with the Meander Valley community on the future use of the detention centre. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail Premier Peter Gutwein last year announced the government would close Ashley within the next three years and replace the centre with two smaller facilities, one in the North and one in the South. Ms Archer said consultation on the proposed use of the Ashley site for the Northern prison would start from February 9. She said the prison project team had engaged on the proposal with the detention centre's immediate neighbours and received some feedback. Ms Archer said wider consultation would be undertaken over five weeks with face-to-face sessions to be provided with the project team. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation Written submissions will be taken by the Justice Department until March 15. Ms Archer said the government would meet after the consultation period ended and make a final decision. The first prison site was selected following an expressions of interest process and was the subject to a sustained campaign against it by Meander Valley residents. The government decided to move the project to a new site as a result of extended community consultation, but it was still the subject of some community backlash. Prisoners Legal Service spokesman Greg Barns said the group had long argued for the closure of Ashley and for that space to be used as a Northern corrections facility. "However, we will only support the new facility if it is focused on health, education, and throughcare for prisoners," he said.

