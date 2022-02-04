sport, local-sport,

Already packed to the brim with talent, Race Tasmania has added another star to its midst with Fabian Coulthard to drive in the TCR Australia series. Driving a Wall Racing-prepared Honda Civic Type R TCR, Coulthard's stint will be a one-off as he takes his next step in motorsport. "David [Wall]'s team is very professional and is the perfect way to sample what TCR is all about," Coulthard said. "I'll be looking to get some tips from my old mate Tony D'Alberto and I'm excited to partner with him again. READ MORE: JackJumpers' NBL schedule locked in for rounds 11, 12, 13 "Although I lack experience racing a front-wheel-drive touring car compared to my rivals, it provides a new challenge for me." Coulthard's foray into the TCR Australia category comes after his 17-year streak as a full-time Supercars driver was announced as over last month. However, the 39-year-old, who won 13 races in his 415-race Supercars career, won't be going into the experience alone - reuniting with former racing partner D'Alberto for the weekend. Team owner Wall was understandably excited to have the pair reunite for the February 11-13 event. "It's great to welcome a driver the quality of Fabian to not only the team, but the category," said Wall. "With Fabian joining Tony in Tasmania, it is a formidable team and we aim to improve upon last year's results at Symmons Plains." The pair raced together at Bathurst on four occasions. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

