The home ground advantage that the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have in this state is set to face its fiercest test on Sunday. North has a 6-0 record in Tasmania, winning the three games it has played at North Hobart by an average of margin of 29.6 points and its three at UTAS Stadium by an average of 23.6 points. But the undefeated Fremantle, one of the genuine premiership threats this season, is set to challenge that feeling of comfort for Darren Crocker's side. READ MORE: Western United's Ajak Deu is working to earn his A-League debut "It is our home away from home,'' Crocker said this week. "We have a really good record there like we do at Arden Street and we are really trying as hard as we can to make it a hostile environment for any opposition. "For us it is about the fact the players and the staff are comfortable with the trip, even though the fly-in-fly-out situation due to COVID is making things more difficult. "But because we are familiar with the ground and familiar with the surrounds, that makes it more uncomfortable for opposition teams." RELATED It will be Fremantle's first AFLW visit to the state. "It is very interesting as the one thing that I am finding with the AFLW is that you get into it pretty quickly as when you look at it we are almost a third of the way through after only four rounds, so this is a big game for us,'' Crocker said. "We feel that our game is growing all the time and we continue to adjust things that we think will hold up against the best opposition and allow us to become the team that we want to become. "So we get another opportunity to see how that holds up against a really, really strong team this week. "I still think there is a level of improvement and organically since I came into this space the concepts that we have introduced have started to come through in our football a little bit more and they are not totally embedded just yet." He admitted some "old habits" did at times sneak in to his team's play which needed to be extinguished, which allowed the opposition to get back into the contest. "But we feel we have a pretty strong list and we want to get away from North just having a talented list, because as a coach I think talent will only take you so far,'' Crocker said. "I want us to be considered a really system-based team that is quite clinical in the way that we go about our footy and then just let instinct take over when we get out there. READ MORE: Cameron Valente steers Hadspen to back-to-back TCL T20 titles "But it [Fremantle] is going to be a great challenge." Five Tasmanians, Mia King, Daria Bannister, Brooke Brown, Nicole Bresnehan and Ellie Gavalas, were in the team that defeated Carlton last weekend. North has a 3-1 and sits in fourth spot on the ladder heading into round five. The Dockers will be without star midfielder Kiara Bowers after her bid to overturn her two-match suspension for engaging in rough conduct failed on Thursday night. Sunday's game will start at 5.10pm.

