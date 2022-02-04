coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded 570 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of active cases dropping to 3712 from 3782. The state recorded no new deaths in relation to the virus. Hospital cases remained at 13, with the Department of Health advising nine people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while the remaining four were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. According to the department, two people remain in an intensive care unit. The number of people under observation in the states community case management facilities dropped from 13 to eight. People under observation in the COVID@home program dropped from 332 to 279.

