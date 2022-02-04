sport, local-sport,

JackJumpers coach Scott Roth feels blessed to have NBL great Mika Vukona on his coaching staff. Roth went as far as saying Vukona - the club's basketball operations consultant - was like a "big brother". READ MORE: Hadspen win back-to-back TCL T20 titles as Valente tons up He provided insight into the phone call they had during the recruitment process. "To be honest I was very shocked to be able to sign him here and really happy that he came," Roth said. "After about three minutes of a conversation with him, the first time I've ever talked to him on the phone, we had some kind of kinship between us. "When I hung up the phone, I think we both knew that we were meant to be together. And he's like a big brother at this point. And I always call him my Fijian big brother. And he's fantastic for us." It's been joked that Vukona, who is Brisbane-based, is a lucky charm for the JackJumpers. Since he arrived from Brisbane a fortnight ago, the NBL team has won two of three games. "He's a huge factor and kind of flies under the radar, obviously, because he's out of Brisbane and we tried to get him in," Roth said. "We could have him in much more but it's just because of the COVID things that have happened over the past four or five weeks. "But he's a huge factor and especially early on with me when I first started putting my coaching staff together and was identifying players. "And the role he's in right now, he's basically just trying to help us in every area. "He's really good with the players and the mentorship role with them to be able to go and talk to them about life experiences or career experiences. "He's been extremely invaluable to us and a huge factor in what we're doing here." Vukona, a four-time New Zealand Breakers NBL champion, is endeavouring to get to Tasmania as much as he can this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/848cc433-205c-45cc-a502-ce74cbad2f97.jpg/r0_378_5000_3203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg