This rare species may just need to go belly-up

Contrary to all my instincts the time must soon be coming when we have to let go of Neophema Chrysogaster, that little critter called the orange-bellied parrot or OBP. This tiny wild budgie-looking bird has been on life support since the mid-1980s. There are government and non-government organisations and agencies tied up with endless recovery plans. The OBP is listed as critically endangered, but the trouble is it has been on the extinction list for as long as I can remember. There are about 50 birds in the wild and 320 in captivity on a breeding program. Every year this little champion flies about 640km from Melaleuca in the South West to various parts of south-east Australia, and back again. On the way it battles climate change, wind farms, predators, gale force winds and kindly sceptics like me who wonder if it's worth it. In 1991 I flew to Melaleuca with Environment Minister, the late Harry Holgate, for a photo opportunity and interviews with scientists and National Parks and Wildlife officers, trying to breathe life into these creatures and their departmental budgets. Every year as a newspaper/magazine feature, or a TV segment kept in a producer's top draw for a slow news day, the plight and flight of the parrot showcases the Herculean task of keeping this little creature alive. Every year there's hope and every year the OBP struggles. My Melaleuca trip was billed as a bright new adventure to protect a bird species on the ropes. Every time this uplifting piece on TV or in the features page makes our hearts soar, in an all-creatures-great-and-small kind of way. The last-ditch efforts are costing millions and involving teams of public servants, devoting some of their time to a feel-good display of inter-species compassion. In December the campaign warranted a media release from Premier Peter Gutwein on the recovery plan and how the government was spending $2.5 million on it. Canberra has stumped up $10 million. As a suburban kid just out of primary school I hunted Rosella parrots with a pee shooter of a rifle at my nan's farm because they were eating apples in the orchard. I never got close to hitting one, but I could have. So, I've got form. The OBP is protected under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. This bird has got some well-placed and serious mates. I wish it well. The 1200km round trip is the stuff of legendary migrations, like the final scene in the movie Lassie Come Home. I'm sure schools across the nation would be outraged over someone wanting to give up on the OBP, but all I'm suggesting is that there maybe other endangered life more worthy of so much attention. How long does this ritual of recovery go on, before the OBP dies out in spite of our efforts? Even humans can't stay in hospital indefinitely. Even ICU beds have to be freed up at some stage, ready for the next batch of critically endangered people. I'm a little cynical about the critically endangered tag. Every time there's a mining or forestry lease up for grabs, conservationists are lightning fast in wheeling out a ratty-looking quoll or wallaby hybrid, warranting delays to the project while someone from the science fraternity solemnly testifies as to the consequences for this endangered discovery if the project proceeds. It always seems to happens without fail. The OBP campaign will press on like a new industry based on survival and revival, while attracting scores of public servants and volunteers, all in search of evidence that this embattled critter can stand on its own two wobbly legs. If the OBP falls off the twig, as it were, the endangered species industry will discover another little brave heart to get worked up about. Just to prove I'm not heartless, I want Australia to open its arms and borders to anyone in Hong Kong in danger of persecution Same with Afghanistan. All those brave people and families who helped our troops should be spirited out of the country and allowed an unconditional entry visa to Australia. Australia should be spending much more than $50 million rebuilding our koala population after the ravages of bushfires, while setting aside more land for their habitat. The same attention should be given to our Tassie devils and most definitely our eagle populations. I haven't got it in for the OBP. I simply wonder how long the OBP will remain the perilous poster parrot, attracting millions for a campaign that surely must have a use-by date. No, I accept it's not a pest. It just would be nice to finally see the breeding program result in a rejuvenated bird. Regardless of our best efforts and human kindness the OBP industry will at some stage have to stand on its own, in the wild.

