Around the Garden

February is the month for sowing leafy vegetables of lettuce, silverbeet and cabbages. With the cooler months coming up plant cool weather varieties. Feed leafy vegetables during summer with a liquid feed high in nitrogen. If you leave a small piece of stem attached to tomatoes when you pick them, then store at room temperature, it will intensify the flavour. A potted plant is a lovely gift for a special someone on Valentine's Day. A sweetly perfumed rose, the haunting beauty of a lavender, a gorgeous gardenia or a romantic carnation are wonderful choices as is rosemary which signifies remembrance. Wisterias can be summer pruned after flowering by removing all long, wispy side shoots by half and nipping off the tips from the leader growths. Sweet peas are eternal favourites with March and April being the months for sowing seed, so prepare a bed now. Choose a position in full sun and sprinkle a good handful per square metre of dolomite limestone into soil that has had aged compost well-dug into it. Summer bearing fruit trees can be pruned after harvest to allow them time to make new growth before they go into their dormant stage. Summer pruning also reduces the risk of fungal diseases. Always sterilise pruning tools and as an added precaution I use a wound sealant, available from nurseries, on all cuts. Garden tools with moving parts need lubricating from time to time with a general machine oil to keep them operating smoothly and to protect them from rust. Cacti can go without water for long periods but not sunlight. This lack of sun is one reason cacti will fail to flower in a shaded spot because it's too dark for them. Cacti are sun lovers and grow best in a warm, sunny position. The two main causes of hippeastrums failing to flower are that they have either been planted too deep or have received too much water during their dormant period. Mature bulbs are usually seven to ten centimetres in diameter and when planted the neck of the bulb needs to be above soil level. Hippeastrums are heavy feeders so the soil should be rich in organic matter and nutrients and, of course, always well drained. Plenty of moisture is necessary during the growing season from early spring, but when flowering has finished and the leaves have yellowed, water should be withheld so that the bulb remains dry throughout autumn and winter.

