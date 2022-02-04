news, local-news,

A "controlling" Iraq War veteran who hit his new wife with a fire poker and punched her causing a life-threatening injury to her spleen escaped further jail when sentenced in the Supreme Court of Tasmania. Darrin Thomas Bond, 46, of Newstead, pleaded guilty to a count of causing grievous bodily harm and a count of Criminal Code assault on May 20 last year. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of common assault and a count of injure property. Justice Tamara Jago sentenced Bond to two years and nine months' jail - of which two years were suspended. He had been remanded in custody since May 29 last year, until the date of sentencing. Bond and his wife moved to Tasmania in January 2021 and were married in March. The court heard that Bond became agitated when his wife told him about a past incident at work when a man touched her on the leg. He was angry that she had not told him at an earlier date. Bond slapped his wife and pushed her onto a bed saying "this is it". He put his hand around the base of her neck for a few seconds. "The complainant fortunately did not suffer any injury as a consequence of either of these assaults," Justice Jago said. Overnight on May 20 into May 21 last year, during a drinking session, the complainant talked about how she was feeling. "This angered the defendant. He punched the complainant to the abdomen several times telling her that she should not try and teach him a lesson," Justice Jago said. "The accused then picked up a fire poker and hit the complainant with it across the right upper thigh. "The defendant told the complainant she should 'harden up' and 'not whinge'. "The complainant said she wanted to call police. The defendant responded 'women never call the police, they don't tell'. The defendant then punched the complainant hard to the face." The following morning when she awoke she had difficulty breathing and the pain in her abdomen had become more severe. The defendant drove the complainant to the Launceston General Hospital and she was admitted. "She subsequently disclosed [to staff] that she had been punched to the lower left rib area and her face. "She also showed medical staff a substantial bruise on her right thigh which was approximately ten centimetres by three centimetres in size and very swollen," Justice Jago said. Scans revealed she has a high-grade laceration of her spleen and splenic hematoma. She was admitted to the intensive care unit and remained in hospital until June 4. Bond joined the Royal Australian Navy at 24 and was involved in operations for five years in the Persian Gulf including an incident during an underwater dive. "Following the incident, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia," Justice Jago said. His relocation to Tasmania brought about a significant change in terms of the management of his mental health condition. "I am satisfied that the defendant's deteriorating mental health contributed in some unspecified way to the commission of the crimes," she said. "In my view, the role his mental health condition played in the commission of the offences does reduce his moral culpability. "This sentencing exercise necessitates the balancing of many considerations, which do not necessarily sit comfortably together. On the one hand, these are very serious crimes involving considerable violence...the offending occurred in the context of the defendant suffering from a significant mental health condition." Justice Jago said the factors called for an individualised approach to sentencing. She sentenced him to two years and nine months jail backdated to May 29 last year. The last two years were suspended on the condition that he not commit any imprisonable offence for three years. The court heard that Bond and his wife had very regular telephone contact while he was in jail. "More recently the complainant has decided she needs time and space to reflect on the relationship and determine its likely future," she said. Justice Jago said Bond would return to Queensland to be near family support.

