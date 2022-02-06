news, local-news,

Two Launceston residents who have overcome barriers associated with living with a disability are looking to share their heartwarming stories in the hope of inspiring others to seek help when needed. Launceston locals Charles Thomas and Aran Miller each have their own unique story to tell. When asked what brings Tasmanian tradesman Mr Thomas the most joy, he said he was happiest when getting stuck into a task that involves using his hands. A humble man with a loving family, Mr Thomas had been a dedicated tradesman for more than 30 years, until one day, things took a sudden turn. What he thought would be a normal day at work turned into a traumatic incident that left him paralysed from the neck down. During a 14-hour shift assisting with heavy vehicle management, Mr Thomas fell five metres to the ground. Not realising the extent of the damage, he carried on with his work and saw out the rest of his shift, unsuspecting of any damage. "I knew something was wrong once I arrived home and realised I couldn't move my body to get out of the truck," he said. "It was surreal and terrifying." After six months of consultations with several doctors, and numerous scans, Mr Thomas discovered he incurred a C-spine injury, with broken bones in multiple places across his body, including his neck. Due to surgery delays to fix the extensive injuries, Mr Thomas's spinal cord was severed. Something that would have defeated most people, the extensive injuries made Mr Thomas more motivated than ever to defy the odds and get back on his feet, and, miraculously, he gained 70 per cent of his mobility back. "It took 16 months of intense rehab to be able to walk again, but I felt so determined to give my all to my recovery. So much so that some nurses wouldn't want to come near me in fear that I might injure myself more," he said. During his rehabilitation process, Mr Thomas remembered coming across a WISE Employment promotional stand while shopping. WISE provide cost-free advice, training and support to transition more than 10,000 Australian job seekers into jobs each year. Mr Thomas said the representatives made him feel incredibly comfortable from the start. "I was very transparent with my injuries, but it was obvious nothing would deter WISE from helping me land a job." Prior to connecting with WISE, Mr Thomas had applied for more than 360 jobs in two years, across various industries. Former WISE Employment Consultant, Jodie Smedley, said Mr Thomas came to WISE in 2019 and told staff he hadn't received a single interview. "Despite his manual dexterity and mobility limitations, I've never come across someone so determined," she said. Understanding a lot of his efforts were dedicated towards regaining mobility of his body, Ms Smedley supported Mr Thomas by alleviating the pressures associated with the job application process. She was successful in helping him regain his forklift licence, ready for his first day as a manual labourer - exactly one year after he discovered WISE. Working within the logistics and storage division, Mr Thomas is in charge of picking and packing orders for major companies across the country, and is now able utilise his forklift licence to once again do what he loves most. "I'm so thankful for Jodie and WISE as it's now taken a lot of pressure off my wife to be the sole breadwinner." he said. Another motivated individual, eager to find an employer who would be understanding of his needs, in addition to being able to tailor daily duties to his abilities, was Aran Miller, who lives with Down syndrome and concentration limitations. WISE Employment Consultant Tiana Cooper said Mr Miller came to the organisation with little experience under his belt, but felt strongly about finding a position where he could play to his strengths. "With a penchant for hospitality, it was important for him to be surrounded by people and in a fun environment," she said. "We began the initial process by mapping out Aran's strengths, interests and passions and spoke about which kind of employment he'd enjoy most. After covering the basics, we identified which environment he'd feel most comfortable in, and it wasn't long before we settled on creating a resume with a hospitality focus, knowing that food and customer service was a big priority for him." After assisting Mr Miller with the identification process, the duo hit the ground running by handing out resumés, and calling local businesses to enquire about job openings. "Aran secured an interview with Banjo's Bakery's back of house manager, Zac Blake, and we attended the interview together to ensure he felt as comfortable as possible," she said. "After a few routine questions, Aran was offered the job on the spot, and was over the moon to embark on his very first employment opportunity," she said. Aran works back of house alongside owner Damien Benson, and Mr Blake, along with guided support. Mastering tasks such as weighing ingredients for baked goods, Mr Miller has also been learning how to prepare and roll out pastry to create Banjo's signature pies. Mr Benson described Mr Miller as "an essential part of the team". "The people I work with have been so supportive, friendly and easygoing. Banjo's is busy, but the team makes each shift a whole lot of fun," said Mr Miller. Ms Cooper said Mr Miller's confidence had grown exponentially since finding employment. "Each week I take him to his shift and drive him home, and in those car rides he tells me how much he loves his job and the friends he's made there," she said. "Aran is recently engaged, and being able to save for his wedding has given him both a sense of accomplishment and fulfilment." In March, Mr Miller will celebrate his one year anniversary at Banjo's Bakery. Mr Benson said he was looking forward to seeing his bright future with the team.

