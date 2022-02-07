news, local-news,

Ever wanted to try your hand at circus performance? Or contribute to a creative and collaborative dance experience? Tasdance will be offering two new courses based on those aspects to get Tasmanians moving. PRIME was born from MUSTER - a large-scale dance work where 150 Tasmanians danced to a suped-up version of a Johnny Cash classic - that was performed at Junction Arts Festival. The new program will be catered towards those who do not want to attend regular dance classes, but enjoy being involved in Tasdance/Assembly 197 and creating performances. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub Artistic director Adam Wheeler said the PRIME program was targeted for those 40 and older, but he wouldn't be checking ID's at the door. "We decided, let's set up a dance collective. We use the word collective, which the idea of a collective is, once you get a cohort together, the program will be lead by a collective of people deciding on performance outcomes," he said. SITUATE's Emma Porteus said nationally there were companies who had strong senior dance programs and Tasdance/Assembly 197 wanted to offer those options too. Ms Porteus said the benefit to the program was that people were able to create their own work and they did not have to be a professional to create or make, it was for everyone. However, PRIME is not the only new program on offer, with circus classes focusing on skills and floor acrobatics to be led by circus company in residence, Rooke Circus. READ MORE: $410 more a month: What mortgage rate rises could mean for Launceston households "Part of Tasdance and SITUATE evolving into Assembly 197 is engaging across more artforms," Mr Wheeler said. "The classes align with contemporary circus we are seeing around the country. It's a really beautiful synergy between contemporary dance and circus." Tasdance's transition to Assembly 197 is a rebrand that will encompass Tasdance, SITUATE, Stompin and others under the one roof. Both programs will start this coming week, to run in line with the public school term. "We are really curious on ... what are the possibilities between [all the artists]. It forges this idea of opportunity," Mr Wheeler said. For more information on the courses visit tasdance.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/dae3c0f1-cee3-49fc-8fe9-eea9114322e4.jpeg/r958_1124_3357_2479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg