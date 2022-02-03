sport, cricket,

Cameron Valente's unbeaten innings of 114 off 61 balls saw Hadspen to their second TCL T20 title in as many seasons with a 91-run win over Perth. The former South Australian Redback and Adelaide Striker, who is playing for the Chieftains as a marquee T20 player, showed his power hitting as Hadspen made 4-206. "It was next level, he's obviously a class player and that really showed," coach Liam Reynolds said. "It's the second time he's really done that, he did it in the first game against Longford - made a good 90-odd - and tonight was really good to see. READ MORE: TCL: Evandale and George Town in battle for fourth as finals near "Obviously he was supported up front by Ando (Dane Anderson) as well, if you get a total like that in any game, especially a final, is really good." Anderson and Valente put on 106 for the first wicket before the former was caught by Matthew Walton off the bowling of Jonty Richardson for 42 off 26. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-30, and getting Perth back into the contest before consecutive Valente sixes off the bowling of Jake Smith turned the tide back in Hadspen's favour. He fell metres short of bringing his century up with a six, cutting a Rizvy Rila no-ball for four, before ramping the free hit to reach three figures. Unfortunately for the Demons, their tough chase didn't begin smoothly, losing Rila to a golden duck on the fourth ball of the game. Wickets continued to fall in the following overs, with Justin Reeves (3-34) and Umair Butt (4-18) doing plenty of early damage to have Perth 5-24. "The way that the bowlers backed [the batters] up to have them five for not many early doors, it was nearly game over," Reynolds said. READ MORE: JackJumpers vice-captain Jarrad Weeks to celebrate 200th NBL game "But credit to the Perth guys, they fought it out to the end of the 20 overs." The fightback came through mainland-bound Brayden Pitcher (37 off 38) and Ethan Goldfinch (21 off 21), with the pair combining for a 39-run stand before Tristan Weeks removed Goldfinch. Richardson (20 off 27) came to the crease and filled the shoes nicely but it was too late for the Demons as they were dismissed for 115 with three balls remaining. Hadspen progressed to the Northern finals, where they will face an East Coast representative side.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/3b8f4fb1-2230-4154-a033-76d0614c87e7.jpg/r10_627_4022_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg