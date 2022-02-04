Launceston's best named finalists ahead of hospitality awards night

newsletters, editors-pick-list, metz, aha, awards, hospitality, restaurant, best, launceston, tasmania

Several of Launceston's notable dining establishments have been highlighted as finalists in the 2022 Australian Hotel Association's Awards for Excellence. The awards are held each year to champion the best in metro and regional dining and accomodation locations around the nation. All in all, there are 269 venues from around the country vying for top honours. Among the award's 22 Tasmanian nominees are six of this city's offerings. Still performing strong after more than two decades in the city, The Metz on St John Street is up against Burnie's Bayviews Restaurant and Lounge Bar - among others - for the regional award for Best Bar Presentation and Service. Meanwhile, Black Cow Bistro is the only Tasmanian venue up for Best Regional Bistro and river-side establishment Rupert and Hound is up for Best Marketed Hotel in the general division. Stelo at Pierre's on George Street and the city's 9/11 bottle shop round out the Launceston finalists, with nominations for Best Regional Restaurant and Best Retail Liquor Outlet, respectively. The Metz is no stranger to award attention, however, having won the Tasmanian Hospitality Association Award for Excellence last year for Best Bar Presentation and Service. Husband and wife owners Kendra and David Lewis took over the business a little over five years ago and said they wanted to build on the "good bones" the venue already had before their arrival. "It's been so many things over the years - a sports bar, a nightclub - when we took it over we wanted to bring in a really good bar to back up the restaurant," Mrs Lewis said. And according to Mr Lewis, building up that bar meant building a network with other like-minded Tasmanians. "The focus in the bar has been on spirits and local producers. Around two thirds of our gin selection is Tasmanian. We love the story of each producer and being able to add that to our story," he said. The winners are set to be announced this coming Monday, when Tasmania hosts the national awards night in Hobart. AHA chief executive Stephen Ferguson said he was looking forward to seeing the industry reunite after dealing with a tumultuous and uncertain two years. "Tasmanian hotels are world class, so it is great to see Hobart as the spot to kick off the AHA national awards once again after two years of Cvid," he said. Likewise, Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old was excited to see Tasmania hosting the AHA's night of nights. "All our finalists would be more than deserving of being recognised on the national stage and I wish them all the best for what I have no doubt will be a hugely successful evening," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/6b4c32cc-173e-448e-b3ce-736be8c7047b.jpg/r0_345_4032_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg