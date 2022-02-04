news, local-news,

A woman who was part of a drug importing operation that brought in up to $350,000 worth of ice in a parcel containing bras, underwear and handbags escaped a jail sentence. Lily Sara Foster, 42, was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury on a charge of attempting to import a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug in April 2019. Chief Justice Alan Blow sentenced Foster to a 10-month home detention order because of impressive steps she had taken towards rehabilitation since her arrest. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver "It is important that she should be able to continue to make a new, drug-free life for herself, and that it would be undesirable to interrupt her progress by sending her to prison," he said. The court heard that Foster knew a man named Jason Earle who was expecting a parcel of drugs from Thailand to be delivered to an address in Ulverstone. The parcel, which was intercepted by the Australian Border Force and the drugs substituted for powder, was addressed to a fictitious person, Jessica Roberts. On April 16, 2019, Mr Earle arranged for Foster to be at his home when the postal tracking system predicted that the parcel would arrive. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone A police officer posing as an Australia Post employee arrived with the parcel and told Mr Earle that Jessica Roberts needed to sign for it. Foster signed for the parcel saying she was Jessica Roberts. The pair were arrested shortly afterwards. Chief Justice Blow said the parcel had originally contained 885.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with a purity of 80 per cent. "The calculated pure weight of the drug was determined to be 708.6 grams. If sold in wholesale quantities, that quantity could have been sold for over $150,000, and possibly for more than $220,000. If sold in street deals, it could have been sold for about $350,000," he said. "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that she must have known that the package contained a drug or drugs whose importation was prohibited. "She must have realised that the parcel was intended to contain illegal drugs, even if she knew only what she had learned from text messages from Mr Earle." READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties He said that ordinarily anyone who dealt with such a valuable quantity of a border-controlled drug should expect to be sent to prison. "However, in Ms Foster's case, there are factors that weigh against the imposition of an immediate custodial sentence," he said. "In particular, it is clear that she has taken substantial steps towards her rehabilitation during the period of nearly three years since she committed the crime in question." The court heard that Foster had trained as a chef. "She has an industrious work record, having operated a restaurant, worked on television food programs for about five years, and worked as a chef in various places," he said. She had experienced problems with drugs and alcohol during most of her adult life. In 2017, she was given a wholly-suspended sentence of 21 days imprisonment on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor. On that occasion, she had consumed a bottle of whisky as part of a suicide attempt and then driven with a blood alcohol content of 0.314 per cent. She also had several drug convictions. In late 2018 she started using methamphetamine. It was in early 2019 that she met Mr Earle and became involved in the importation of the package. READ MORE: 'Get an abortion', woman told pregnant assault victim In July 2020, she entered the Missiondale Therapeutic Community to address her issues with alcohol abuse. "She completed a six-month residential program, during which she took on responsibilities as a team leader, a house leader, a member of a resident leadership group, a head resident, and a peer mentor.," he said. "She then embarked on a 12-month futures program, continuing to live on-site for three days per week. "She obtained intermittent employment with the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Council of Tasmania Incorporated as a "lived experience advocate". "She is assigned to people in the community who require support, and is considered well suited for that position," he said.

