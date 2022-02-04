newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On February 4, World Cancer Day, the Cancer Council of Tasmania said with inequality a major factor associated with cancer deaths, more needs to be done to close the gap. Recent data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found in 2021, 151,000 Australians were diagnosed with cancer, while 49,000 would die. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said while there was evidence that gaps in access and services were more pronounced in low and middle-income countries, Australians were also experiencing a level of inequality. "All Tasmanians must have access to the full range of essential health services that they need to support their personal health needs," she said. "Over 1200 Tasmanians lose their life to cancer each year and there are over 30,000 Tasmanians living with or from a cancer diagnosis. "So many lives still impacted every day because of this dreaded disease." READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years Northern Cancer Services clinical lead of medical oncology Dr Axel Durieux who specialises in lung, brain and breast cancer said lifestyle and awareness were two of the major issues that could be addressed. "If we compare it to the mainland we have a poorer and older population. So we will see more cancers that are more common in that population," he said. "For example, lung cancer is probably more common in our pool of patients compared to other oncology centres in Melbourne or Sydney." Dr Durieux said the number of people with lung cancer could be attributed to lifestyle and lower socio-economics, but the numbers also correlated to people with a history of smoking, exposure to toxins and old age. READ MORE: Port Sorell Bowls Club fails to avoid $1 million compensation payout While cases may be increasing, so to have available treatments for cancer patients, with Dr Durieux explaining that in the past five years new treatments have seen the remission rate rise. "I've been here for almost six years and especially for lung cancer, we don't treat these patients the way we treated them five years back - with much more success," he said. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties He said immunotherapy, covered under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, was one of the treatments providing greater patient outcomes at the Launceston General Hospital. "Now, pretty much all lung cancer patients benefit from that type of treatment, which improves life expectancy and quality of life without much more toxicity," he said. Dr Durieux said awareness was something that needed to be addressed and pointed to the risk cancer posed to people under 30, with breast and testicular cancers becoming more common in the age group. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

