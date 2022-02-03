news, local-news,

A pilot program that aims to keep mental health patients out of the emergency departments in Tasmania is running well, a week after its launch. Of the 27 callouts this past week and a half, where the service responded to people with suicidal ideation, psychosis, depression, anxiety or confusion/ and incoherence, 63 per cent were supported to stay in the community and out of hospital. The southern-based service offers a combined response from police, ambulance and mental health clinicians. If successful, health minister Jeremy Rockliff expects the program to be rolled out to the North and North West. He said the program was designed to take pressure of hospital emergency departments. "If we continue to see positive results such as those seen in the first week of operation, the Tasmanian Government will consider additional funding to support an ongoing Southern service, and we would consider how the program could be rolled out to other regions across Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said. "The establishment of our new PACER team follows the successful pilot in the ACT which saw 90 per cent of people seen by the PACER team able to stay in the community with only 12 per cent of people requiring transport to the Emergency Department - a significant decrease from 56 per cent previously. "It is our hope that we achieve similar results." Up to 15 full time staff have been recruited for the service, including six police officers, six paramedics, and 3 mental health clinicians. Mental Health Services Helpline:1800 332 388

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/30660b35-b8e0-47c4-b9ec-3bc83e4b9ffc.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg