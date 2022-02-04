sport, cricket,

Defending champions in the Cricket North Launceston will once again have to back in their depth as COVID-19 impacts their preparations. Many Cricket North clubs found themselves battling COVID-related omissions prior to Christmas but the Lions have been struck down again with some key players set to miss their fixture against Westbury. The Lions are likely to be without Will Bennett, Tom Gray and Daniel Smith for the opening day's play but coach Andy Gower is sensing the opportunity which awaits his young chargers. "We'll look at Jonah Cooper to play his second game, he played a game before Christmas, we know what he brings to the table and Edward Faulkner will continue to get his opportunity at A-grade level," he said. "Archie Wilkinson played the last game against Mowbray [a few weeks] back and really impressed us, we know we've got the depth there and we look forward to seeing how they go." READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals The Lions need this game to stay in touch with the top two (Westbury and Riverside), especially with the ladder-leading Blues on the bye this weekend. It's a big task given Launceston are aiming to inflict the Shamrocks with their first loss of the season. "They're a fantastic side and I think they've got similar traits to us, both sides know how to win and play to the last ball on every occasion, we like playing Westbury, they're a good bunch of guys and they're in it to win it," Gower said. Westbury are set for another busy weekend after playing cricket across the two days last weekend with Cricket North commitments and the Greater Northern Cup semi-finals. They will face a similar challenge this weekend with the start of two-day clash with the Lions followed by the Greater Northern Cup decider on Sunday. In a quirk of the schedule, the Shamrocks will face their Greater Northern Cup semi-final opponents Launceston in this first v third clash at Ingamells Oval. While the visiting Launceston will be missing some talent and the Shamrocks are likely to be close to a full side, minus their Raiders brigade, Westbury captain Daniel Murfet has been impressed by the youthful Lions. "I think they're at a stage at the moment where they've got a quite a good young squad and they've had a few years together now so they're playing some quality cricket," he said. "From our end, I guess we're at the other end of that we've been around some success and we're still trying to be right up there as much as we can." With regular opener Nathan Parkin likely to be off with the Greater Northern Raiders, spinner-turned-opener Michael Lukic will retain spot after impressive form. "After his efforts last week Michael will get another opportunity up the top for sure," Murfet said. The other game of the round will see South Launceston welcome Mowbray at NTCA No.2 as they vye for much needed points. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation Both sides are yet to nail a win in the two-day format although the Knights fought valiantly for the draw at Ingamells last round. At the foot of the table, the Eagles are keen to join the winners' list heading into the end of the season for some valuable points. After dropping multiple catches last week, Mowbray skipper Luke Scott is clear on what needs to improve ahead of the weekend's fixture. "The difference in the game was that we dropped seven catches that cost us runs at big moments so that's been a focus this week," he said. "Trying to go all in on those big moments and hopefully start winning some of those, it's certainly been a challenge on the batting and fielding side of the game. "We just need to be better, we actually bowled quite well and created enough chances, we just didn't take any of them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/1485f414-19d1-4693-858d-78ef64596e1d.jpg/r0_168_4200_2541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg