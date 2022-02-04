news, local-news,

The state and federal governments will spend $17.1 million on a 100 megalitre storage dam and distribution network on the East Coast. The project, to be based in the Bicheno area, will provide an additional 64 megalitres per year for farmers. The state government is providing $12.1 million towards the project and the federal government is chipping in $5 million. Another $3 million will be spent to upgrade the Lake Leake Dam which is 140 years old. The upgrade is expected to extend the dam's life by another 100 years and maintain 14.6 gigalitres of water per year for crop and livestock production. The cost of this project will be evenly split between the federal and state governments. It is expected that 37 jobs will be supported in the construction phase of both projects. Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said the Bicheno recycled water project would provide a highly reliable irrigation supply to assist in the expansion of high-value cropping on the East Coast. Tasmanian senator Claire Chandler said she had advocated strongly for water infrastructure projects on the East Coast. "The East Coast of Tasmania is prone to drought conditions, and these projects located in the East Coast and Northern Midlands areas will provide farmers and producers with increased access to vital water sources, as well as increase drought resilience in these communities," she said. Senator Chandler said the federal government had committed more than $156 million towards water infrastructure projects in Tasmania.

