North Launceston product Tarryn Thomas has re-signed with North Melbourne until the end of 2024. Originally contracted until the end of this season, the 21-year-old extended his deal by two seasons after a breakout 2021 campaign. He played 21 matches, kicking 24 goals and averaging 17 disposals per game, as the AFL world saw what the No.8 draft pick is capable of in round 19 with a four-goal, 23-touch performance. READ MORE: David Clarkson says Tassie well-positioned for own A-League club Relishing a new midfield role, Thomas earned his first top-10 finish in the Kanagaroos' best and fairest, the Syd Barker Medal, finishing in eighth. Among the many people pleased with Thomas' re-signing was fellow Tasmanian and North Melbourne's general manager of football talent, Brady Rawlings. "Tarryn is a very important player for our club and we are delighted to have him commit for a further two years," Rawlings said. "He's highly skilled but he also plays with a hard edge. He took his game to the next level in 2021 and we look forward to seeing that progression into this year and beyond. "To have him commit until at least the end of 2024 is a fantastic result for all parties." One of five Tasmanians on the Kangaroos' list, joined by Hugh Greenwood, Pat Walker, Matt McGuinness and Aaron Hall, Thomas has played 47 games and kicked 46 goals since debuting in round one of 2019.

