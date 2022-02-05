Living and loving with greater purpose

comment, opinion,

Our daughter eloped! We couldn't be happier. It was perfect. After surviving lockdown in Melbourne, still in love, our youngest daughter Deirdre married her partner of seven years, Jason. Our middle child is the kind of person people love on sight for her warmth, gentility and quirky nature. Their wedding was of their time and choosing. Dramatic. Landscape. Them, their two best friends and a celebrant on the soaring cliffs of Cape Schank. Not a tizzy frock - a white, full-length, linen sundress; no months of stress and dollars blown, instead a trip to Madrid, Rome and Paris planned. At 36 they're shaping their priorities in line with their values, not the expectations of previous generations. Our reaction was absolute delight. No fear of missing out. Meaningful, genuine joy. Their news made us feel so good. COVID has changed life's priorities and we are rightly looking closely at our family relationships rather than chasing the monetary aspirations that have been our planet's undoing. Instead of grand weddings filled with angst, expense and expectation, the old-fashioned concept of marriage as something intimate between two people seems to be on trend. Here's the sweetness: My parents' generation, straight out of WWII, also opted for small weddings. Quite often in the public offices of Births, Deaths and Marriages, with only best friends standing in for family as witness to the couple's commitment. A lot will be written about the changes that follow these final years of COVID (BTW I reckon another two years). The great resignation from meaningless jobs filled with dollars and esteem now clearly seen for what they have always been - a distraction from a life more meaningful. And that's it ... COVID has made life more meaningful. PANDEMIC PATTERNS What weird habits have you adopted since we opened our borders, a lifetime ago, on December 15? Probably the weirdest thing I do is write our names inside our KN95 masks. Masks - f... - play havoc for those of us who like hoop earrings, need glasses to read and are prone to performance anxiety. When our great wall of security was lowered, we took the position that our Premier advised - avoid unnecessary gatherings. This meant not attending our favourite event of the year, a friend's Hannukah party, and not socialising at all - except for Christmas Day. What could possibly go wrong with a gathering of 30 family and friends from interstate? Well, as it turned out. Nothing. RATs were taken and proved their worth and Christmas Day was the tonic we all needed after two years' abstinence. If only RATs hadn't become an endangered species. However, we were boosted mid-January and felt a little braver. At the end of the weirdest annual leave of my life, I had only admiration for Victorians - whose lives have been lockdown-driven since April 2020. I read and loved nine novels - The Alexandria Quartet; The Magician; Reclaiming Epicurus; The Island of Missing Trees; A Parrot in the Pepper Tree; Driving Over Lemons; Bitter Lemons of Cyprus; The French Baker's War; the Living Sea of Waking Dreams and Apples Never Fall. The two of us randomly went to Blue for coffee, cake and sunshine out on Don Cameron's amazingly clever deck and took our dopey Stella to Beechford and Lagoon Beach for swims. I did our supermarket shopping online for the first month and once boosted returned to my usual hunting and gathering. I discovered I make a mean Thai beef salad www.taste.com.au, and, by January 29, was reminded that nothing beats hugging your only son after six months' absence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/09fd38fc-4c6b-4532-af0c-92acedcc02ac.jpeg/r0_46_1800_1063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg