Sergeant James Brumby of the NSW Corp was an industrious, decent and reliable man. He arrived on HMS Buffalo with Paterson at Port Dalrymple in 1804 as part of the York Town settlement. His ex-convict wife Elizabeth joined him in 1805. He quickly proved himself a skilled farmer when granted a small plot near York Town, then one on the North Esk at Launceston. Despite his contribution, the new colony got into trouble in 1806 and he was sent to Hobart to beg for food. There being no roads he followed the Lake River south, noting the good land along the way. On leaving the NSW Corp in 1808 he asked for land at Brumby Plains (later Breadalbane) and soon became well-off from meat production. As he and his wife expanded their interests and family, they were rewarded with further grants and leases, including 100 acres at Cressy in 1809, at a spot James had previously travelled over and admired. They built a cottage there on the Macquarie River, moved in and called it Richmond Hill. As their fortune increased they looked for opportunities and saw the need for an efficient flour mill. An ex-convict named Edward Yates had land at Corra Linn. It was an ideal spot for a waterwheel-powered mill, which was probably why Yates bought it. He was a former millwright. Brumby came to an arrangement with Yates, buying the land and contracting Yates to build a water race and mill on the east side of the river, together with a bridge for access - the first across the North Esk. Yates would operate the business on Brumby's behalf, taking half of the profits, with an option to buy half the mill. The mill and bridge opened in 1822, having cost around £2000. Unfortunately Brumby was overextended and became insolvent three years later. Apparently prompted by Brumby's financial embarrassment, Yates began to get ideas. He claimed the mill as his, and in 1828 applied for a land grant on the basis he'd invested a lot of money in the colony and should be rewarded. James Brumby and others were outraged. Yates hadn't spent money - the mill and adjacent farm were Brumby's. "Prove it", challenged Yates. Now the documents recording the arrangement between Brumby and Yates were held with Brumby's solicitor. Brumby marched into town to collect them. He and the solicitor opened the file. It was empty! Prominent Launceston historian Jill Cassidy believes the ex-convict Yates had purloined and destroyed them. She points out that Tom Archer of Woolmers publicly acknowledged Brumby's claim, having presumably seen the documents. The evidence of a crime was there. She also has suspicions about the solicitor's role. "Strong suspicion must also fall on Field as a willing accomplice: in Yates' will he was described as a good friend and he was one of Yates' executors."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/ec2d744c-6252-4b14-b1ac-be70976d2396.jpg/r0_194_2100_1380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg