Ariarne Titmus' terrific year in the pool has continued to receive plaudits around the world with acknowledgment at one of the leading sports awards. The Launceston-born swimmer, alongside Australian Olympic teammate Emma McKeown, was named as a nominee in the Laureus World Sport Awards 2022. Joining Titmus on the overall nominations list of is a roll call of the best athletes to grace their profession including NFL superstar Tom Brady, Ash Barty, Max Verstappen and Titmus' Olympic rival Katie Ledecky. READ MORE: Port Sorell Bowls Club fails to avoid $1 million compensation payout Titmus was nominated under the Breakthrough of the Year category after the Olympian set the pool alight in Tokyo to win two gold medals. Titmus overcame Ledecky, nominated in the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year category, in the 200m and 400m freestyle finals within 48 hours of each other. Titmus surprised on-lookers in the 200m final to nab a convincing victory which set new Olympic record of one minute 53.50 seconds for the event. In her achievements, the 21-year-old became the first individual athlete from Tasmania to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Titmus is joined in the category by Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, US Open winner Emma Raducanu, Barcelona's Pedri and athletics stars Neeraj Chopra (India) and Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) for their Olympics feats. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties Swimming Australia joined the procession to congratulate the former St Patrick's College student, who will eye off the Commonwealth Games this year. "Wishing these two incredible athletes the best of luck at the awards night," the posted on social media. The final winners from each category will be announced in April and if Titmus was to claim the prestigious prize, it would add to a growing awards cabinet. Just recently, Titmus was in Launceston to open the 50m pool renamed in her honour and also claimed a Medal of the Order of Australia. Titmus was awarded the Key to the City of Launceston and the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year award last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/46f3116e-897f-483b-b319-9abf8a1f2eb6.jpg/r0_135_5000_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg