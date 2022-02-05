news, local-news,

Renowned Tasmanian historian and author Dr Alison Alexander will be giving the 34th John West Memorial Lecture at the University of Tasmania in early March. For the lecture, Dr Alexander will look at the end of convict transportation, and the lead-up to it in the 1940s. John West was the hero of Tasmania's fight against transportation in the 1840s, and in 1842 founded The Examiner - becoming its first editor. He stood up to the force of the British Empire in defense of what he believed to be right. The talk sets the anti-transportation battle, and John West, in the context of the two-century story of the British Empire. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medal Dr Alexander was born and educated in Tasmania and has had a career writing Tasmanian history. Her books range from commissioned books for institutions ranging from Launceston Grammar to the Clarence Football Club, to general works and biographies. Dr Alexander completed an arts degree at the University of Tasmania in 1970, and did her Honours and a Diploma of Education. Her honours thesis was on Australian children's author Mary Grant Bruce. Dr Alexander sent the thesis to Angus & Robertson, who published it. Her writing career really started when Glenorchy City Council advertised for someone to write Glenorchy's history. Dr Alexander submitted the lowest tender and was given the job. Her latest book is Tasmania v. British Empire: the fight against convict transportation. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation The lecture will be held at the Sir Raymond Ferrall Centre, at the University of Tasmania, Newnham. Numbers are limited and bookings can be made through Eventbrite. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/5146b027-b6a1-49e6-822c-42c45fc88e52.jpg/r4_28_1599_929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg