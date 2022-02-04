Gallery: School holiday basketball fun at Elphin Sports Centre

sport, local-sport,

There were loads of smiling faces at Elphin Sports Centre this week as youngsters hit the court. They took part in a Basketball Tasmania two-day school holiday basketball camp. North Basketball Development officer Sam Adams and under 18 state team player Aiden Gibson were among the coaches.

