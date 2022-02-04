Gallery: School holiday basketball fun at Elphin Sports Centre
Local Sport
There were loads of smiling faces at Elphin Sports Centre this week as youngsters hit the court.
They took part in a Basketball Tasmania two-day school holiday basketball camp.
North Basketball Development officer Sam Adams and under 18 state team player Aiden Gibson were among the coaches.
