Launceston's Shayne Walker is a step closer to defending his Tasmanian Senior Amateur title at Mowbray Golf Club. Going into day three he has a handy two-shot head-start. Walker shot a one-over par 72 to finish with 141 after two days of play. He was the overnight leader after his impressive two-under par 69 on Wednesday. Queensland's Ian Hills, in joint-second, was one of only two players to make par on day two. He emerged from the pack after his one-over effort on Wednesday. Brisbane Golf Club's Stephen Deane also has 143 overall after his one-over on Thursday. Mowbray's Terence Clark dropped to fourth following his four-over on day two. READ MORE: Raiders staying positive despite big task, two key outs New South Wales' Jacquelin Morgan held onto the lead she gained on day one in the women's competition but not without Prospect Vale's Tammy Hall drawing closer. Hall was the best of day two with her four-over and remains in second place by four shots. Morgan shot six-over on Thursday after her one-over effort on day one.

