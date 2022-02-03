Concerns raised over government's marine research bill

news, local-news,

Two Tasmanian marine protection groups believe a government bill intended to encourage more aquaculture research in Commonwealth waters removes regulatory responsibility from the federal government. A government bill to allow for marine research in Commonwealth waters off Tasmania was passed in the House of Assembly in November with only the Greens voting against it. The bill is now before the state's upper house. During consultation with Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection co-chairman Peter George said the bill did little to engender public confidence in the government's intentions for the future of the finfish industry. "The bill formalises the devolution of Commonwealth regulatory responsibilities without fixing all that is wrong with how Tasmanian law is presently regulating the environmental and social impacts of finfish farming," he said. The Commonwealth Fisheries Association in a submission to the department stated there needed to a clear policy around managing the competing interest of existing and potential new users in Commonwealth waters. It said this should include exclusivity provisions of access to one sector over others and the need for compensation. Tassal senior manager Angela Williamson said the proposed permit system may not include exclusive access arrangements over an area. "Exclusivity is likely a desirable and necessary condition to the conduct of research under a permit," she said. Ms Williamson said the permit system should include options on greater certainty of tenure and commercial access after the research permit period to an area of water by the body undertaking the research. Bob Brown Foundation marine campaigner Rebecca Howarth said the Primary Industries Minister would only required to consult with the Environmental Protection Authority on a research project without the need to consult publicly. "The Tasmanian Government seeks to gain control over Commonwealth waters for the purpose of aquaculture research into the potential for establishing enormous offshore salmon feedlots around Tasmania's coasts," she said. Ms Howarth said regulation of activity within Commonwealth waters should remain under federal government regulation. "And any commercial research should be overseen by a truly independent regulatory body," she said. - MATT MALONEY