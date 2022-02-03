newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania Police have urged the community to do the right thing in order to help keep everyone safe on the roads, as they conducted a Road Safety Day of Action today. The initiative was recently introduced by the Tasmania Police's Northern District, and follows on from a statewide Day of Action last year. Acting Inspector Mel Death said police would be conducting high visibility and covert traffic activities across Northern and Western Tasmania, aimed at improving driver behaviour and removing unsafe motorists from the roads. "Police could be anywhere today - on roads and highways, alternative routes out of towns and cities, backstreets, and rural roads, all focused on the fatal five contributors to crashes," she said. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver The "fatal five" that Acting Inspector Death alluded to are to the major behavioural contributory factors to road trauma. They are to follow the speed limit, pay attention and leave phones alone, take a break when tired, always wear a seatbelt or helmet, and never drive after taking drugs or drinking. According to the Department of State Growth's crash data officer Rosemary Bezzant, there were 35 fatalities on Tasmanian roads last year, and have been three in 2022. Although Acting Inspector Death said motorists across the state should be aware of all the fatal contributors, she emphasised that speeding was a major cause of fatal and serious injury crashes on roads. READ MORE: 'Get an abortion', woman told pregnant assault victim "The Road Safety Advisory Council's recently launched Over is Over campaign highlights that speed limits are limits, and they're there for a reason," she said. "If you're travelling over the limit, even "just a bit" - you're speeding, and police will be enforcing this and issuing infringements if people are doing the wrong thing."

