I USED to have the dubious pleasure of working for a large national retail chain store. A colleague called in sick to work one day, but was seen by managers out to lunch the same day. They received a "first and final" warning for lying to avoid coming to work. Which brings me to Senator Richard Colbeck, whose serial failures in aged care should have culminated in the most recent scandal, where he gave a lame excuse to his employers and went to the cricket. READ MORE: Is there enough scrutiny and oversight of Tasmania's COVID response? But, as is standard with the Liberal Party (but pointedly not Labor or the Greens), the Prime Minister thinks that's all OK. It is incredible to me that anybody with loved ones in aged care could support such arrogant indifference and contempt. Our vulnerable aged deserve better, and will only get it with a change in government. THE new emphasis on the value of forests in terms of carbon credits is good ("Derby businesses speak up ahead of imminent native forest felling", The Examiner, February 1). However, it's not possible to put a monetary value on the habitat it provides. Ecologist Dr Justine Shaw is right to speak up for the yellow-tailed black cockatoos, pademelons and quolls which inhabit the Derby native forest threatened by imminent logging. A negative effect on tourism is also likely. Who wants to visit cleared and burnt logging coupes? READ MORE: $410 more a month: What mortgage rate rises could mean for Launceston households Far better that Premier Peter Gutwein intervenes and compensates the loggers so that the Blue Derby track website description, a wonderland "nestled in forested valleys", remains true. Perhaps Derby local Jules Seymor put it best when he said, "the forest is worth more to the town untouched than chopped down." THE Tourism Industry Council has lost the plot. Luke Martin needs to dig deep and grow some "leadership" over the Derby fiasco by pulling his members into line. As usual, a small number of tourism industry agitators with political ambition are fighting for what only TICT's pure selfishness and blissful arrogance could deliver. Tourism only and bugger the rest. Tourism might be a great employer for casual hospitality, customer service and admin roles, but lattes and mountain bikes won't save the world. As we have seen during COVID, one blip in the economy and tourism can't even stand on its own two feet and save itself. Forestry, agriculture, construction and mining have always been the backbone of stable, quality employment and the economy whilst providing the very things their critics use every day. Seems to me that after helping to establish these tracks, Sustainable Timber Tasmania have been striving to find a happy balance and ensure their continued success. But balance is not what these ring-ins want. They want bikes and bikes only in their newly claimed backyard. Complete hypocrites, the lot of them. GREAT work Jacqui Lambie. Would you think about banning or limiting political donations to the major parties from big business lobby groups, some of which aren't even Australian, in return for political influence and ownership. I feel this would go a long way in creating a fairer, more democratic Australia for all Australians, even the little people who are really struggling. READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation WALKING behind the grandstands of York Park, I wonder to myself who is in control of the maintenance for this building? Rust and lots of it are eating away at its leisure across the back. Next thing we will hear no worries we will just renew them, at what cost, I wonder?

