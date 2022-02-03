sport, local-sport,

Interstate horses have yet to make any impression on the 2022 Tasmanian summer racing carnival but that could be about to change quite dramatically. It probably won't happen at Mowbray on Sunday when the only visitor will be first-starter Ola Capri in the $150,000 Gold Sovereign. But things will heat up when the Hobart Cup carnival starts next Friday, with multiple Victorian horses already entered for the major races. Their first target will be the mares' feature, the $150,000 Bow Mistress Trophy, where Victorian trainers look like having a very strong hand. Entries don't close until noon today (Friday) but it's understood five interstate mares have already been nominated. They are Award Winner (Anthony & Sam Freedman), Bons Abroad (Kevin Corstens), Florescent Star (Amy & Ash Yargi), Way To Go Paula (Phillip Stakes) and Zoushine (Tony & Calvin McEvoy). Florescent Star is a Dream Thoroughbreds syndicated mare and her presence in Hobart will give the local economy a boost. More than 20 owners are expected to make the trip and stay for a couple of days. Florescent Star and Award Winner have several things in common including that they were once stablemates in the Freedman yard. However Florescent Star had only one start for the Freedmans before switching to the husband and wife Yargi team. She has since had 12 starts for four wins and four seconds and never finished further back than fifth. Florescent Star and Award Winner have clashed twice in races. At Caulfield last May, Award Winner beat her potential Bow Mistress rival by a nose in a race in which Tasmanians Reite De Blitz and Thunberg finished third and fourth. There was little between them again when they met at Flemington in December but this time Florescent Star won and Award Winner was a close third. Tasmanian entries for the Bow Mistress are likely to include Deroche, Take The Sit, Reite Den Blitz, Thunberg, Kuroset and Hannah's Song. However managing part-owner Denise Martin said the Barry Campbell-trained Deroche was more likely to run in the weight-for-age Thomas Lyons over 1400m two days later. "She may be entered for both races but it's my understanding that Barry's preference is to run in the Thomas Lyons with Brett Prebble to ride," Martin said. The early nominations for the Thomas Lyons include smart former Kiwi sprinter Justacanta who has been switched from the Patrick Payne stable to Scott Brunton. Justacanta won the group 2 Linlithgow Stakes at Flemington in October beating Kemalpasa. The other features expected to have multiple interstate runners are the Tasmanian Derby and Strutt Stakes, also on Friday and, of course, the Hobart Cup on Sunday. Up until now, the nine biggest races of the summer carnival, from the Devonport Cup to the Launceston Guineas, have attracted only three Victorian runners and all have been unplaced. Harness trainer Kent Rattray has a good chance of taking out the feature double at Carrick on Sunday with two half brothers. Colby Sanz (Betterthancheddar - Soho Summer) looks well placed in the Meander Valley Cup and Sunny Sanz (Sportswriter - Soho Summer) will be out to maintain an unbeaten record on the track in the Free-For-All. Younger brother Colby Sanz has drawn barrier 2 for his third run in a standing-start race. He had no luck in the St Marys Cup three starts ago and, although he galloped out last time in the New Norfolk Cup, he still managed to settle fifth and ran a big race to finish second to Where Ya Bin. A cleaner start on Sunday would make him the one to beat. Sunny Sanz has been to Carrick twice for wins in the Meander Valley and Carrick Cups in season 2019-20. He has been freshened since having to be pulled up with a flat tyre at his latest appearance at Devonport on Boxing Night. His previous start was in the Golden Apple final at Mowbray when he had a tough run from a wide draw before finishing midfield. Along with Cool Water Paddy, he looks the class runner in Sunday's race while Gotta Good Reason and Smart Little Shard are also likely to have market support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/58d28d2b-b83d-4797-8c95-63883ed294c6.jpg/r0_191_4222_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg