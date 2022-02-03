sport, cricket,

Just four weeks away from finals in the TCL, the gap from third to seventh is just six points. Sandwiched in between that gap is George Town (fifth) and Evandale Panthers (fourth), both on 24 points and facing off on Saturday. The Saints had their most complete win of the season last week but coach Jack Hill knows how important this week is for their finals ambitions. "It's really good for the competition, the depth within the top five or six sides, and they are all a chance to make finals," he said. "We are looking for another complete performance, I think Evandale lead us 2-1 over the last couple of years, so it's usually a pretty good game." READ MORE: TCL: Reigning T20 premiers Hadspen stand in way of Perth's history Panthers leader Jonty Manktelow is hoping his side can rebound, having run into a red-hot Hadspen last week. "It's a massive game really, with the winner staying in the top four," Manktelow said. "We've got to ignore last week and just play the cricket that we've been playing for the past five or six weeks that have been getting us wins." While Hadspen's finals spot is well and truly locked in, they face the only team to have conquered them this season - ACL. After putting together a superb batting performance last week, Chieftains coach Liam Reynolds knows his side has to repeat it on Saturday. "We have to play a good brand of cricket to go well and win," he said. "We didn't bat that well against them last time, so a lot of onus will be put on the batting group to perform." The Bluebacks come into the game after a loss to Longford but Matthew Oates is confident they can bounce back. "We just need to stick to the same game plan we used against them last time and hopefully that works again, he said. The second rematch of last year's preliminary final between Trevallyn and Longford shapes as an important duel for both clubs. READ MORE: Tarryn Thomas re-signs with North Melbourne For the home side, Trevallyn, they sit in seventh, dangerously close to missing out on finals but come off a strong win last weekend. They'll be without captain-coach James Whiteley and Joey Cullen this week but gain Sean Barry and Ethan Conway, who has excited his leader. "He's played a game or two for us after playing at Launceston and Glenorchy, he's only about 22 and is an absolute superstar, so I'm looking forward to watching him bat," Whiteley said. Despite having their finals spot locked in, Longford coach Josh Adams is hungry to push for first. "It's an important game for both teams, we've got a bit of a buffer in second but we are still only a couple of points behind Hadspen so we to keep winning to give ourselves a crack at possibly playing Hadspen for top spot in a couple of weeks," he said. Perth will be hoping to buck a worrying trend as they travel to face Bracknell. READ MORE: JackJumpers vice-captain Jarrad Weeks to celebrate 200th NBL game The Demons have dropped crucial catches over past two weeks as coach Mat Devlin looks for improvement both in the field and with the bat. "Our batters are getting starts, we just need one or two to go on and make a big score that we can build an innings around," he said. Dealt with the bye last week, Bracknell had almost put all the pieces together to upset George Town a fortnight ago, but their fielding, which had previously been reliable, let them down. Coach Brad Fryett comes into the Perth clash wary of how good the Demons, having handed his side a five-wicket loss earlier this year. "They are a strong side, they are obviously in the T20 final so they've got some good cricketers and we will need to be at our best to win the game," Fryett said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/8534defc-4dcc-4578-88e6-5af70be797f1.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg