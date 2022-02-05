From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Good morning, We are heading into another busy week and month, with the federal election looming and plans well underway for our birthday celebrations next month. The Examiner is turning 180 on March 12 and we are looking forward to sharing stories from across the years. From the newspaper's origins, to its countless community campaigns and fundraising appeals, we will be looking back at what has been a fulfilling 180 years for both staff and readers. A newspaper with a community focus, The Examiner's reporters have always been passionate about informing the public and advocating for change on behalf of readers. This passion has led to a number of campaigns, including calls to change family violence legislation, a push to remove police from unnecessary court security duties, and campaigns to support local business. Our readers are the reason we do the work we do. Which is why we would like to include you, our reader, in our 180th celebrations. We would love to hear your memories of The Examiner and what stories you would like to see highlighted in the feature publication. We would also love to see any images you have from over the years that you think deserve a spot in the feature. This could be one you have taken yourself during a key moment in Northern Tasmania's history, or a photo that was previously printed in The Examiner. Let's work together to create another piece of history - a publication that readers will be able to cherish for hopefully another 180 years. Please email mail@examiner.com.au with your feedback, photos and memories. Melissa Mobbs, Deputy Editor