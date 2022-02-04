news, local-news,

There will be comedy, food, wine and music on show at Josef Chromy for the Grapes of Mirth event this weekend. The line-up includes Celia Paquola, Peter Helliar, Zoe Coombs Marr, Nick Cody, Alex Ward, Sam Taunton, and DJ Pedro Moshman. Grapes of Mirth organisers said although it had been hard to get events off the ground, the Tasmanian event had been easy to organise with minimal COVID-19 restrictions. Visit grapesofmirth.com.au for more information on upcoming events. Tickets for this weekend's event have sold out. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support, and enjoy some breakfast while there. After the success of the concert series since it was established in 2018, SummerSalt is back in 2022 at various locations across Australia. The Tasmanian leg of the COVID-safe event is being held at Hobart's picturesque Royal Botanical Gardens. The line-up includes Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray and many more Australian homegrown names. Several changes were made to the line-up due to COVID-19 issues, but the event will still go ahead. Tickets have sold out for the Sunday event, but Saturday tickets are still available. The Launceston Planetarium has plenty on offer this weekend. On Saturday, see Birth of Planet Earth at 11.30am. The show will be followed by Capcom Go! - celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first footsteps on the moon - at 1.30pm. Then, on Sunday, Capturing the Cosmos will air at 11.30am. The show will be followed by We are Stars at 1.30pm. The undefeated Westbury will return to the Greater Northern Cup grand final aiming to avenge last year's defeat. The Shamrocks dumped out defending champions Launceston last week meaning a new champion will rise to the top on Sunday at Ingamells Oval. Riverside made the trek up the coast and beat Burnie in style to make the decider. The early season pace-setters have rediscovered their touch in the new year and will be eager to claim the scalp of Westbury to their list and lay claim to the cup. Launceston's Night Market is back to give you something to do on Friday evening at Civic Square. Try cuisines from different cultures and enjoy music with friends.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/a7e404e3-6175-4505-b6a7-cd20bce756d0.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg