Greater Northern Raiders men's side will have two changes to its line-up for the second half of its two-dayer against North Hobart on Saturday. Captain Oliver Wood confirmed Alistair Taylor and Charlie Eastoe would be out due to COVID. Taylor and wicket-keeper/batsman Eastoe were not out after the first day of the two-day match so they'll be a couple of new faces at the crease. READ MORE: Experienced mentor Vukona enjoying courtside time with JackJumpers Wood said the Raiders were still deciding on who would come into the side to replace them at NTCA No. 1. "We're still waiting for confirmation at the moment. Hopefully we'll have more details about that by Friday," he said. Otherwise, the Raiders have it all ahead of them. North Hobart declared at 9-301 before snaring early wickets to leave the Raiders 3-10 going into day two. "It's certainly a big challenge ahead of us on the weekend," Wood said. "We've got a couple of guys out with COVID too which we'll act fairly promptly in getting some guys in for that. "But there's always opportunities and at the end of the day, they're (North Hobart) obviously a quality side and whatever else. "So there's two ways you can look at it, you can either go 'gee, we're in a bit of trouble' or you can look at it and go 'what a great opportunity for our middle-order to stand up', which is the way we're going into the weekend." Wood said there had been a great atmosphere in the Raiders' camp since winning the Twenty20 premiership last week. He noted the solid two-day win against University of Tasmania a fortnight ago had added to the buzz. "There's a good feeling around the group," he said. "To be honest with the way the roster works with so much cricket on at the moment, you don't get much of a chance to really soak it all in," he said. "It'll probably be something we do a little bit more when the season finishes. It's a great feeling around the group. And again, we're the first ever Raiders team to win a premiership, so it's a pretty satisfying feeling."

