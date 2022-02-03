news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service was called to extinguish burning cardboard boxes in the Brisbane Street Mall last night about 9.50pm. The fire occurred at the Charles Street end of the mall and was only minor. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver There was no damage to surrounding buildings. The incident follows a recent similar fire in the mall, which caused some minor damage to the shopfront of Peter Alexander. Coffee Republic manager Robin Smith, who witnessed the fire said these types of incidents had been happening for a while in the city. "We've had a lot of council bins burnt in the mall and ten years ago we lost Best & Less," he said. "That was a very serious one. We've had quite a few of these ones and it's a bit of a worry because a lot of stores store their cardboard boxes at the front of their shops. "To have someone doing this sort of thing so often in the mall doesn't bode well for other less public areas." Launceston Chamber of Commerce acting executive officer Will Cassidy said his organisation and the City Of Launceston Council had been proactive in working with businesses to prevent crime. "Our message to businesses and consumers has been if you see someone doing something wrong it's really important that you report it to the police or Crime Stoppers," he said. "Something that I learnt in my time working in retail was that you have to remove all the sources of temptation for people who want to do the wrong thing. "Whether that means making sure there is nothing taped to the outside of your business like a flyer, taking sandwich boards inside and not leaving rubbish that is easily accessible. "The Chamber wants Launceston to be the best possible place to do business and we'll explore any avenue that will improve Launceston as a business environment." If anyone has information they should call Police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/5e52d5fc-c375-432e-b2cd-0c377c1a2e3f.jpg/r163_0_1851_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg