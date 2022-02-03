newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania JackJumpers vice-captain Jarrad Weeks will get to celebrate his 200th NBL game with a home crowd on Friday night. The Tassie outfit takes on Sydney Kings - Weeks' former club - at Derwent Entertainment Centre. The 32-year-old point guard reached the milestone in an away win against New Zealand Breakers last weekend. READ MORE: Experienced mentor Vukona enjoying courtside time with JackJumpers Weeks said the secret to his longevity in the game was hard work and preparation. "A lot of hard work and making friends with the physio on every team," he said with a laugh. "A lot of guys say I'm always on the table with a lot of prehab not so much rehab. "There's just been a lot of hard work from where I was as a kid growing up. I never made any state or national teams or anything like that." The journeyman is proud of the way he has been able to make his way to 200 games. He praised the JackJumpers' off-court staff who help get the players ready for match-day. "Those guys work their butts off just as much as the players do," he said. "They take pride in their work and we have a lot of trust in them." Weeks, who has been overwhelmed by messages this week, has also taken the opportunity to thank mentors throughout his 10-season career. The veteran player is loving his JackJumpers experience. "The culture and the buy-in of this club is something unmatched," he said. "I've been around a lot of great coaches and different styles of basketball and to be here and to have these people involved like (Scott) Rothy all the way through the staff - how they view basketball is very similar to how I view basketball and it's a great family atmosphere." Weeks is relishing his role as vice-captain to skipper Clint Steindl this season. "If we talk about work ethic - (Clint's) is second-to-none, he's always leading the guys, he's always the last one shooting, taking care of his body and he's always doing all the right things," he said. The 200-gamer is hoping the JackJumpers crowd gets behind the group as they try to win their third game in a row. "(Sydney) is a great team. They're a fast team, they like to get out and go and we've got to try and slow them down a little bit," he said. "They're coming in with a lot of confidence. They're playing well at the moment." Head coach Scott Roth said Weeks had brought valuable experience to the new franchise. "He's a culture-builder kind of player that I saw and I thought him and Clint would be really good together to help me build this culture," he said. "And the players picked them as captains which was exciting to me, because that's how I saw them all along. "He's filled the role very well for us. Even though he's probably not playing quite the minutes he'd like to, he's all in on all the other things that we need to get done daily." Roth said much had changed since his troops fell to the Kings by 12 points in round three. He noted the Kings didn't have their main play-maker Jaylen Adams last time. "Things are completely different," he said. "We just take our confidence from the work we do every week in practice and get ourselves prepared. Then we just worry about ourselves and we'll be ready to go for them."

