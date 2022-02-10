news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover. 3 Bed | 3 Bath | 7 Car This immaculately presented, modern home in sought after Trevallyn has extraordinary views of the Tamar River and over Launceston. It is a truly unique property offering a large (over 1/4 acre) block with dual entry from Cherry Road or Floreat Crescent and an abundance of parking (great for those with a caravan and/or boat). The home has been architecturally designed and has a clever floor plan consisting of three gorgeous bedrooms with fabulous aspects and views from every room, and three stunning bathrooms. Boasting all the extras and in flawless condition, this property has so many features and will delight all that inspect. Here are just some of its incredible features: Close to the Cataract Gorge and only four minutes to Launceston's CBD, this home is a rare opportunity, so don't delay. Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/83e515a7-2e67-4b80-a75b-88da16cee30f.jpg/r0_526_4000_2786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg