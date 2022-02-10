From its views to its location, this Floreat Crescent property ticks all the perfect-home boxes
House of the week
3 Bed | 3 Bath | 7 Car
- 2/48 Floreat Crescent, Trevallyn
- Best offer over $950,000
- Inspect: contact agent
- Agency: Harcourts Launceston
- Agent: Jeremy Wilkinson, 0400 895 022
- Agent: Conall Cassidy, 0498 850 295
This immaculately presented, modern home in sought after Trevallyn has extraordinary views of the Tamar River and over Launceston.
It is a truly unique property offering a large (over 1/4 acre) block with dual entry from Cherry Road or Floreat Crescent and an abundance of parking (great for those with a caravan and/or boat).
The home has been architecturally designed and has a clever floor plan consisting of three gorgeous bedrooms with fabulous aspects and views from every room, and three stunning bathrooms.
Boasting all the extras and in flawless condition, this property has so many features and will delight all that inspect.
Here are just some of its incredible features:
- Incredible views throughout
- Open plan kitchen with beautiful stone benchtops, quality appliances and filtered tap water
- Main bedroom offers fabulous views of the Tamar River, walk-in wardrobe and stylish en-suite
- Two separate living rooms (one on each level) and a study nook
- Spacious third bedroom offers an en-suite and patio
- Three bathrooms and three toilets in total
- Ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, plus a second unit
- Quality carpets, electric blinds, security system and loads of storage
- Private rear deck off the kitchen/living
- Remote controlled garage, storage room/workshop/home gym
Close to the Cataract Gorge and only four minutes to Launceston's CBD, this home is a rare opportunity, so don't delay.
