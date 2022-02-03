Capturing its essence key to selling the city

comment, opinion,

The City of Launceston council is in the throes of progressing its place brand policy. Commonly, governments of all levels are interested place branding as a means of encouraging inbound tourism, investment and migration. A solid and acceptable policy. But does anyone really know what place branding is? Reading between the lines, the City of Launceston council is having a hard job wrangling the stakeholders and their competing agendas. And to a large extent, the problem is the word 'brand'. No one much knows what that is either. The key point is that it is a marketing concept. Encyclopaedia Britannica suggests marketing is: "the sum of activities involved in directing the flow of goods and services from producers to consumers". That means Launceston is the producer and visitors are the consumers. So, what is the brand? Certainly, the world has changed since the concept of brand was first canvassed, and what 'things' can be marketed and called a brand has significantly increased, now including, among others, sport, politics, religion and, of course, places. It is not surprising that there is no clarity in the public arena. For example, it is quite common to hear someone say "brand" when they mean their logo. There is a bit of history to this. It goes back to the original use of a brand - a mark identifying a producer, eg a trademark. Another common confusion is saying 'brand' when you are talking about the product. There is much more to a brand than just the core product or service. Brand is actually in the mind of the consumer. That is, branding helps consumers identify specific preferred products that will satisfy their needs and without brands, selecting a product could be random and perhaps based mostly on price. Brand is a shorthand for consumers. It allows them to skip the 'learning about the product' step and move straight to purchase. Essentially, brands have identities, including personalities, certain values, recognisable attributes and make promises to their customers. What does this mean for a Launceston place branding strategy? One thing it does mean is that a brand cannot be all things to all people and still be successful. If we are really going to apply the marketing approach to a place then we cannot offer too many benefits. That can confuse the 'consumer'. We have a wealth of period architecture, but we are also on the cutting edge of technology. And we have original view of a brand scenery, and culture, wine and food, et al. All true, but these are just things. It is a crucial issue. The council needs to distil the attributes of Launceston. What common threads run through our social fabric? What is at the heart of our community? What is our brand promising the visitor? A second issue is the multitude of visitor types out there, particularly when we consider the broader groupings of tourists, investors, or potential residents. How do we craft a place brand for Launceston that speaks to such a disparate marketplace? Very carefully is the serious answer. From a marketing perspective, each consumer group will have different perceptions and motivations. If Launceston is to sell itself in this way, then it will need to offer a brand promise that sets out what all these the consumers can expect, in terms of the benefits and the experience. Again, then, the question is whether there is a core attribute that says "Launceston"? Is there something that will resonate with as many of our markets as possible? Is all this doable? I would say yes. There are numerous examples of successful place branding strategies around the world. However, I suggest that knowing what we wish to achieve should come first. What are our goals and objectives? What is Launceston's brand going to be used for? Secondly, there needs for a wider understanding of what place branding is. Despite common misconceptions, it is not just about urban planning and destination marketing. Place branding is firstly about identifying what is at the heart of Launceston, its essence. When we nail that, we can move on to the sexy things, like a new City of Launceston logo. Yes, please!

