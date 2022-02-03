news, local-news,

A man who tested positive to COVID-19 has died while new and active cases have both declined. The death is the state's sixth COVID-related death since borders opened on December 15, and the 19th since 2020. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said on Thursday morning, a 68-year-old man in palliative care who recently tested positive to COVID died on Wednesday. Mr Rockliff said the man had a number of underlying medical conditions. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver Tasmania recorded 656 new cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday, while the total number of active cases in the state have been recorded at 3782. Hospital cases remained at 13, with the Department of Health advising seven people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while the remaining six were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone According to the department, two people remain in an intensive care unit. The number of people under observation in the states community case management facilities also remained at 13, while people under observation in the COVID@home program rose from 313 to 332. First doses for children between five and 11 sits at 54 per cent, with people who have received a third dose boosters recorded at 41 per cent. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/5cfad657-1bd5-4bb5-a17e-b030551aedb4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg