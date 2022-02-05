news, local-news,

Organology. It is the science of musical instruments and their classifications, and it is also the most recent exhibit to be unveiled at Design Tasmania. The collection master-crafted instruments - such as electrophones, aerophones, membranophones, idiophones and chordophones - on display all relate to Tasmania in some way. The exhibit features work from Mat Ward, Dylan Banks, Scot Cotterell, Martin Blackwell, Dr Karlin Love, Garry Greenwood, Marcus Tatton, Dan Magnus, Emily Sheppard, Roger Bodley, Chris Henderson, Daniel Brauchli, Grant Maddock, Paul Barter, Mark Gilbert, and Rex Greeno. READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years Bodley's work specifically came from his intrigue surrounding violinist Emily Sheppard and her musical inspiration - fronds of kelp in the waters around Tasmania's coasts. Though Bodley ordinarily gravitates towards the use of wood, clay, steel and stone, he has always been more interested in offbeat pursuits. "[Sheppard] got old bits of kelp and found that you could sort of hollow it out ... which when it dried, had a very resonant sound," he said. "So she was using this in her music, and I went up to her after the concert and said that's fascinating the way the kelp has gone so hard and rigid. I said if it goes like that, then theoretically you should be able to make a violin box from kelp." That's when Bodley started working on his creation, to make a violin from kelp that Sheppard would be able to play. To begin, the artist sourced some kelp, and cut it to then stitch together with hemp and waxed thread. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone "The trouble was over the next three or four weeks, as it dried out, it shrunk and distorted. The whole thing started as a smooth bit of leather and hardened into a crinkled thing," Bodley said. "I put some kelp into the freezer because I didn't want it to go off ... and I found that it actually behaved like rather thick leather. So I started from there." Bodley then asked his friend and fellow artist exhibitor Chris Henderson to get involved with the work. "We found that we could heat it up, cut it, shape it and then cool it down again. That was the essence of mine because I stayed with stitching," Bodley said. Henderson went down a different route to create his violin works, but both sets of work complement each other in the exhibit. "He calls mine agricultural and I call his punk," Bodley said. "I've made a total of six of them. I think Chris has made a total of three, and started analysing the sound so he would play notes and analyse them. "He was very invaluable in working out what we can do and what the limits of the material were." Organology was curated by Natalie Holtsbaum and presented for Mona Foma 2022. The work is on show now until April 17. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

