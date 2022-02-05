sport, local-sport,

When star soccer player Aleksandra Sinclair and her Calder United teammates came to Launceston last year, they were greeted like celebrities by young adoring fans. Calder United is a north-west Melbourne-based female soccer club in the Women's National Premier League so it came as a pleasant surprise. It was a sign the new partnership between Calder and A-League club Western United (WU) was working. "We had little girls in the crowd actually asking for autographs," Sinclair said. "We hadn't heard the news of our A-League Women's licence. We were just our club, Calder. "But to have little girls coming up for autographs, that made you feel so good and to want to do them proud. Even though you're from the opposite state." Calder, WU's feeder club, played against Tasmanian senior and youth women's squads in Launceston in April, 2021. "It was an awesome experience for us," Sinclair said. "We've never done anything like that or had the opportunity. "To include us in an experience like that was phenomenal. We were able to showcase what our women's team is all about." READ MORE: Tassie taking right steps toward own A-League club says ambassador Since then WU has secured an A-League Women's licence which came as a thrill to Sinclair. "We're excited, when we heard the announcement that the women's licence was approved, we were just really happy because we were were waiting for it," she said. "We'd put all the hard work into it. Now it gives us an opportunity for that pathway for our Calder girls to play in the A-League Women's." Sinclair explained Calder enjoyed playing against Tassie players last year. "We chatted with the girls and just got a bit of feedback on their experience and what they thought about the game and made friendships along the way," she said. The experienced striker can see the value in playing games on the Apple Isle. "It's very exciting because even back home, in your little suburban areas, it's exciting to have something in your own backyard," she said. "When you bring things like this to another state, it gives them opportunity. "It gives them something to aspire to be as well. "It gives them the chance to actually watch A-League Women's players potentially. Then they can aim to be one of those girls one day." It's no wonder Sinclair and her Calder teammates are pumped for the upcoming Festival of Football. Calder United is preparing for a curtain-raiser clash with Western United men's team to play Perth Glory on April 16 and Macarthur on April 19 at UTAS Stadium. WU is among the top A-League teams this season.

