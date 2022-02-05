news, local-news,

A special talk at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will bring to light the stories of an Australian impressionist artist many have never heard of. Dr Gary Werskey is an honorary associate at the Department of History, School of Philosophical & Historical Inquiry, located at the University of Sydney. He will lead a talk at QVMAG about A.H Fullwood and his connections to the art scene in Tasmania during the 1880s and the 1890s when he frequented the state. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver Dr Werskey will also reveal the impact Fullwood's work had on the national art stage, and discuss why the artist's name was forgotten. Fullwood's illustrations for the Picturesque Atlas of Australasia and the Bulletin helped shape how settler-colonial Australia was viewed. The talk comes after the release of Dr Werskey's book titled Picturing a Nation: The Art & Life of A.H Fullwood - a biography on Fullwood's career as an illustrator, painter and war artist. A Sydney Impressionist in Tasmania: The Art of A.H. Fullwood will be presented at QVMAG, Royal Park, on February 12, from 2pm. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone The talk will also be streamed via Zoom. Admission is free for QVMAG Friends members, and $10 for non-members. Seating is limited to 30, so bookings are essential. Contact admin@qvmagfriends.asn.au to book a spot. For more information on events at QVMAG visit qvmag.tas.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

