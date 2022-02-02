news, local-news,

"The complexity is quite high, given there are two vessels alongside each other." Those are the words of Drew Shannon, who is the managing director of United Salvage, the company responsible for the clean-up of the oil spill at the Devonport wharf. Mr Shannon explained why the clean-up was complex. "They (tug boats) have had multiple impacts, with the ship hitting them and then them hitting each other and then the way they have sunk alongside each other," he said. "It adds a higher grade of complexity because we have two vessels dynamically positioned that we have to allow for when we are swimming in the area and everytime we move some hydrocarbons or there is a change of tide, everything is different." Mr Shannon said planning for the clean-up had to be thorough. "It is a step by step process where we can't assume anything and we have to visualise everything," he said. "Then we have to plan it thoroughly, so we don't make any mistakes. "We plan it, we double check ourselves and then we make a move." TasPorts general manager of marine Andrew Fletcher explained what had happened and what the next steps were. "The key priority of the last 24 hours has been to get the dive crew and the salvors mobilised," he said. "They (United Salvage) got the divers in there immediately to try and contain any leaks they could see visibly and that was through a range of different methods. "From the salvage side, they have identified where the access points are to the tanks and they will go through the process of spiking those and then start pumping more of the oil out. "The thing we don't know, is how much oil is still left on the boats. "As the days go by, they (United Salvage) will monitor the quantities of oil and try and work out what is potentially left."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/4787ac7a-f844-4009-9929-becddd617a31.JPG/r0_425_5454_3507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg