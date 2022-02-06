news, local-news, prison, Australia Day, justice system

OUR prison system is failing in what we have been led to believe it is all about the rehabilitation of those incarcerated. It is an area where so much could be achieved. Prison gives opportunity to impart new skills so that when one leaves a period of incarceration one has acquired skills for ongoing employment. However, this doesn't appear to be the case. Too much negativity pervades the scene, lockdowns are frequent and programs are not persevered with. READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man As a school principal I always emphasised with the teaching staff that we operated the school to meet the needs of the 95 per cent eager to learn, not the 5 per cent recalcitrants. So how should a prison operate? Most in there would love to turn their lives around, but need strong support in order to do so. There are so many skills a prison can pursue. Reward the eager participants, isolate the others, who then will be encouraged to mend their ways. And, above all else, carefully choose staff to bring about positive results. HERE we go again, warm and fuzzy TV advertisements for Australia Day. "Reflect, Respect, Celebrate" January 26 1788 in 2022. It is important we Australians reflect on January 26, 1788 in all honesty. When we change the date to respect and celebrate as Australians we open our hearts and minds to experiencing the journey to recovery, genuine respect and celebration of humanity with us all. Centuries have passed, white is right, still rules, still plays God, still finds new "kindly" ways to undermine humanity. Personally I love and honour my British ancestors without the need to euphemise past and present attempted genocide, stolen generations committed against the first people of our beloved islands. READ MORE: 'I will have to rely on handouts': pensioner told rent to increase by $180 a fortnight Our British ancestors were under British/Australian rule, much like we are today, too often powerless to stop the inhumanity. As a non Aboriginal Tasmanian refusing to respect and celebrate January 26, 1788, a date that represents such inhumanity, is for me indeed liberating. I love and honour my ancestors, while despising such inhumanity. I hope to live to see our island homes give the thumbs down and the bird finger to respecting and celebrating inhumanity. Lest we ever forget. RECENTLY I heard federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gloating about how much money people have amassed throughout COVID because of what the Liberal government has given them, as if it was coming out of his pocket. On the other hand what about people on pensions with rising prices in this state and record low interest rates on their meagre savings? No mention of that, is there? READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation I was very tempted firstly, to have an accountant work out how much people in this position have lost on their savings (which mostly would be well below the cut-off point for a full pension) since the feds came into power and secondly, how much these people have lost since the pandemic started. In addition, pension increases during this time have been woeful. Unimaginable money is being handed out to some and not to others. In effect they are robbing Peter to pay Paul.

