politics, federal-politics,

The group head of container deposit schemes development and implementation for Coca-Cola would like to see three key amendments to the The Container Refund Scheme Bill, set to be heard in March when parliament returns. Jeff McGuire has been establishing container deposit schemes for the past six years. "We believe there are three significant changes required to the legislation," he said. "The scheme co-ordinator should be legislated as a not-for-profit entity. The second is to add the objectives of the Tasmanian scheme into legislation and include within the objectives a role for community groups. This will ensure the scheme provides opportunities for social enterprise. Lastly, refunds should be payable as long as the approved container is reasonably identifiable." The government chose the split-system model used in New South Wales, where a scheme co-ordinator would manage the finances and administration, while an independent network operator established and ran the network of refund points. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub The scheme attracted criticism from some charity groups, with claims that money meant for them would go to the network operator. Western Australia Return Recycle Renew chief executive Tim Cusack, the person tasked with running the Western Australian refund deposit scheme has said any container refund scheme needed clear objectives. "The Western Australian scheme has got six objectives including the maximising of community benefit," he said. "They're formally part of the objectives of the scheme as it was designed for Western Australia." In Western Australia, the containers for change scheme began in October 2020 and so far West Australians have saved 765 million 10-cent containers from landfill, with $2.5 million raised for community groups. "We have 4500 community groups and charities now registered with our scheme," he said. "That means they can virtually fundraise anywhere." St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive Lara Alexander said the charity was happy with the Tasmanian Government's plan. "I don't have any concerns with how they've announced the scheme," she said. Nexus Inc chief executive Mark Jessop said while the legislation isn't bad in its own right, he had hoped for more emphasis on social enterprise. "My feedback from talking to people in New South Wales is that it is pretty hard to make it work as a charity there," he said. "We estimate that you could probably train ten people at a disability storage depot. If you give a contract to a company whose interest is to place vending machines then that loses that opportunity. I hope the Upper House do some work on it." Reloop Pacific director Robert Kelman slammed big beverage producer Boags in wanting to delay the implementation of the scheme. "Drinks producers have a vested interest in the alternative proposed model as it allows them to limit the number and accessibility of the collection and refund network," Mr Kelman said. READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man When parliament resumes in March, The Container Refund Scheme Bill will go back to the Upper House into the committee stage. Mr Cusack said legislators in Tasmania needed to think long and hard about what outcomes they wanted for the scheme. "I'd encourage legislators to think more holistically about the scheme," he said. "If you have more ambition for the benefits of it then that can be realised by going the extra yard. Take a more ambitious view about the potential of the scheme."

