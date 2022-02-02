newsletters, football-list, Daria Bannister, Brittany Gibson, North Melbourne AFLW, Mia King, Tasmania, Nicole Bresnehan, Brooke Brown, Ellie Gavalas

Tasmania's AFLW population at Arden Street is thriving in 2022. The North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos side that defeated Carlton on Sunday featured five players from this state, and as coach Darren Crocker explained, that group is quite significant to his side's chances of success this campaign. Leading the charge is Launceston's Mia King, whose transition to a full-time midfielder has been a resounding success. The 20-year-old had a career-best 25 disposals against the Blues and collected the maximum 10 votes in the AFLW coaches association award in a breakout performance. That came after receiving a rising star nomination after round one with a strong pre-season the key to her rise up the ranks after taking skipper Emma Kearney's spot in the midfield. "I just love the way Mia goes about her football as she is aggressive and has this thirst to get better and drive her career in the right direction and you are seeing the fruits of that the moment,'' Crocker said as his side prepares for its first trip to Tasmania for the season. "She is only young and she is going to have her ups and downs, but we couldn't of asked of any more of Mia up until this point." Her Launceston teammate Daria Bannister has also turned heads this season, with four goals over the past fortnight combined with her strong forward pressure. Crocker said her next challenge was to produce that output over four quarters. "She is doing it in such an impactful way at the moment it is just amazing the way she hits the scoreboard, pressures really well and crashes packs, but for Daz it is about doing that really consistently,'' he said. Crocker also sees her as a "Jake Stringer type", with the ability to have a strong impact at the centre clearances as the season goes on. Clarence's Nicole Bresnehan joined King in having a career-best outing against Carlton, collecting 15 disposals from half-back and pushing up to a wing. That output came after the 24-year-old was elevated to the team's leadership for this season. "I was rapt for Flash because she got recognised by her peers for her leadership and what she brings to the club,'' Crocker said. "We set our values at the club and she meets those and was voted in and that has given her a lot of confidence both on and off the field." Launceston's Brooke Brown has also had a change of role this season and is now part of the Roos' defence. Crocker said the former Coastal basketballer's ability to break the lines and penetrating kick were the reasons for the switch. "We felt that even though she has shown some signs as a forward, especially at VFLW level, we wanted a bit more run off half-back and that is why we put Kearney back there and trained up Brooke to go down back and play as an intercepting defender,'' he said. "She is learning all the time and getting better all the time." Midfielder Ellie Gavalas, from Hobart, strong output has continued, averaging 14.5 touches and kicking 3.4 in her three games this season. "She has the real great aptitude to want to improve and get better,'' he said. "She just continues to work hard on her game and where she needs to get better and what she needs to do to do that and adds great depth to our midfield." The one senior Tassie Roo who has been absent this season has been former Burnie Docker Brittany Gibson. After missing all of last season following a hamstring injury, with calf complaints keeping her off the field this year. "We are now seeing her graduate back into full training and hopefully she can get a couple of weeks of full training under her belt and push for selection,'' Crocker said. "She is starting to move better and is getting more confidence in her body and she can still play an important role for us." Crocker said she would likely play a deep forward role again if that opportunity did come. The two newest additions are Glenorchy's Perri King and Old Scotch's Ella Maurer. Crocker said the draftees had shown enough to indicate they will be "good players down the track". Maurer has been training as a midfielder and King as a pressure forward. The 3-1 Roos will host the undefeated Fremantle at North Hobart Oval on Sunday, at the rescheduled time of 5.10pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/b3686ef9-b5e1-4914-b13d-03599a6cc374.jpg/r0_165_2576_1620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg