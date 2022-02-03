newsletters, editors-pick-list, launceston, new, shops, vacancy, occupancy, stockton & co, Alice bradbury

The number of vacant buildings dotted around the Launceston CBD is at a record low, which could mean the city's shoppers and diners may see some new retailers and eateries begin popping up in the coming months. The figures arrive from Cityprom chief executive Amanda McEvoy, who recently noted that the number of empty shops at a record low in Launceston. READ MORE: Launceston housing market keeps pace with Hobart That may come as a surprise to those still noticing empty shop fronts strewn through the city. However, while empty at the moment, many of those buildings are being redeveloped for new tenants and will likely open in the coming months. These include the newly announced Tatler arcade tenants, as well as a new eatery on George Street and a new brewery in Princes Square. One new addition already operating in the CBD is the boutique art and gift gallery, Stockton & Co, which opened in September. Co-owner Alice Bradbury said she first began eyeing a CBD shopfront about a year ago. Now four months in, Mrs Bradbury has been pleased with the business so far and believes the pandemic may have even caused the city's residents to reassess their shopping habits. READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog "The locals have been really supportive. You change your lifestyle when these things [the pandemic] happen. "You go into town and buy a dress or a pair of shoes because you want to support other businesses," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

